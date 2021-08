By the late 1980s, Metallica -- singer-guitarist James Hetfield, guitar virtuoso Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich, and bassist Jason Newsted, who replaced deceased low-ender Cliff Burton -- were ready to shake up their sound. The band dropped four albums over the previous decade: 1983’s Kill ’Em All, 1984’s Ride the Lightning, 1986’s Master of Puppets, and 1988’s perennial fan-favorite …And Justice for All. The latter had started to break Metallica out of their niche, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and being certified platinum by the RIAA, thanks in part to its music video for “One” landing in heavy MTV rotation.