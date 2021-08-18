Cancel
Boise, ID

New Boise Restaurant Will Require Proof Of Vaccination

By Mikey
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've seen it happen over and over... grand opening then shortly thereafter grand closing. Restaurants are not all created equal but from time to time a brand new restaurant opens in the city and all of a sudden everyone is talking bout it. The buzz is undeniable, the social media post are all over your feed and trying to get in is next to impossible. While this has been the case with KIN at 999 Main St. in Boise this past week the trendsetting owners have come under harsh criticism due to their new proof of vaccination requirement.

