Henderson County School Board Meets

Lexington Progress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henderson County School Board met in regular session on Thursday evening, August 12, 2021 at the Board of Education office on Wilson Street. Motion was made by Mr. McDaniel and seconded by Mr. Crownover to approve the Consent Agenda which includes the minutes from the July Board Meeting, the July Financial Report, a field trip for the Scotts Hill Softball Team to travel to Gulf Shores, Alabama on March 20 – 24, 2022, a field trip for the LHS FFA to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana on October 26 – 30, 2021, and the following budget amendments:

