Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson County, TN

Question Arise During County Commission Meeting

By Editor
Lexington Progress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenderson County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday evening, August 10, 2021. The budget committee called a quorum at 6:00 p.m. and previous minutes were approved. The Finance Director, Lee Wilkinson, said that the counties are still waiting for final guidelines on the use of federal money, and the state money has a stipulation that it can only be spent on non-recurring items. He said that he would also like to put a cost of living increase of up to 3% on the next agenda.

www.lexingtonprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henderson County, TN
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Henderson County, TN
Government
Lexington, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#The Finance Department#The Sheriff S Department#Tci#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy