Question Arise During County Commission Meeting

Henderson County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday evening, August 10, 2021. The budget committee called a quorum at 6:00 p.m. and previous minutes were approved. The Finance Director, Lee Wilkinson, said that the counties are still waiting for final guidelines on the use of federal money, and the state money has a stipulation that it can only be spent on non-recurring items. He said that he would also like to put a cost of living increase of up to 3% on the next agenda.