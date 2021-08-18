Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

NORDEN ON TRACK FOR BEST ANNUAL RESULT IN 11 YEARS AND INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR RESULT

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 72 - 18 AUGUST 2021. For the second quarter 2021, NORDEN reports an adjusted result of USD 32 million - the best quarterly result in six years, and is on track to deliver its best annual result in 11 years. NORDEN has capitalised on the incredibly strong dry...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norden#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Norden#Asset Management#Pool#Danish#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Snowflake (SNOW) Misses Q2 EPS by 49c, Revenue Beats, Offers Outlook

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.64), $0.49 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $272.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $256.54 million. Financial Outlook:. Our guidance includes...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

IBA Reports Half Year 2021 Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 25% SALES GROWTH AND STRONG IMPROVEMENT IN REBIT LINKED TO INCREASED ACTIVITY AND ACCELERATED BACKLOG CONVERSION. STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH EUR 69 MILLION NET CASH. B-CORP CERTIFICATION IN RECOGNITION...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Leveljump Q2 Earnings and Results; Record Quarter with 40% Revenue Increase Year over Year and Increased Gross Margin

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Financial Reportsgcaptain.com

ZIM Beats Estimates and Significantly Raises Full Year Guidance

Israeli liner company ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) on Wednesday reported second quarter net profit of $888 million, or $7.38 per diluted share, and significantly raised its full year guidance, sending its share price up over 5%. Analysts expected earnings per share of just $5.22. For comparison, ZIM reported net profit in...
Stocksinvezz.com

Endeavor Group shares spike on solid full-year revenue guidance: is it time to buy?

Endeavor Group shares on Tuesday spiked 9% after raising its full-year 2021 guidance. The company announced its most recent quarterly results Monday after markets closed. Its non-GAAP EPS outperformed expectations while revenue and GAAP EPS came in short of estimates. On Tuesday, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares surged 9%...
Financial Reportsperfumerflavorist.com

F&F Roundup: Half-Year Results

Companies across the F&F world have been releasing strong half-year results while looking forward and planning for future growth. Here are some of P&F+'s latest headlines reporting on financial results so far. Givaudan has released its results for the first six months of 2021, with sales reaching CHF 3,373 million,...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steinhausen, August 13, 2021 "“ Schweiter Technologies reported a strong first half in 2021 amid challenging market conditions, posting a double-digit percentage increase in sales and earnings. Group sales rose by 12% year on year to CHF 626.4 million (11% in local currencies). EBITDA was up by 15% to CHF 77.8 million (14% in local currencies). Despite some major increases in raw material costs, the return on sales improved to reach 12.4%. Operating result (EBIT) rose by 18% to CHF 58.3 million (18% in local currencies), while net income grew 29% to CHF 45.5 million.
Financial Reportstelecoms.com

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom raises full-year guidance on back of Q2 uplift

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Eir plans gigabit expansion in Ireland; MTN enjoys mixed H1; Nokia in smart grid trials. Deutsche Telekom saw second-quarter revenue grow by 6.8% year-on-year in ‘organic’ terms, to €26.6 billion, though once the organic goggles were removed things didn’t look quite so rosy, with the weaker US dollar doing its bit to bring reported revenue down by 1.7%. Adjusted earnings (EBITDAal format) rose by 1.1% in organic terms, to €9.4 billion. Its North American unit – T-Mobile US – was once again the principal success story, with 627,000 postpaid mobile customers being added during the period, while T-Systems, its IT services arm, continued to underwhelm, with revenue declining 5.5% to €1.0 billion. But, all things considered, the results gave Deutsche Telekom cause for optimism, and full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDAal was raised to more than €37.2 billion. More job cuts have been axed in the name of efficiency as well – 2,476 since March and 4,382 since December, leaving Deutsche Telekom with a workforce of 221,909 employees at the end of June.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Ascend Wellness Holdings Beats on Q2 2021 Revenue, Increases Full-Year Net Revenue Guidance To $330-$350M

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) revealed a 236.2% year-over-year and 28.5% sequential pop in gross revenue on Tuesday, which totaled $97.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, beating estimates by $4.5 million. According to its latest earnings report, net revenue improved 26.1% sequentially...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2021 Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday 26 August 2021. In connection with the release, a teleconference/webcast will be...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Weaken; Carlsberg Lifts Full-Year Guidance

Investing.com - European stocks edged lower Wednesday, with concerns of a Covid-induced global economic slowdown weighing even following strong results from brewing giant Carlsberg (OTC:CABGY). At 4:05 AM ET (0805 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.3% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.1% to $0.10; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.09. The dividend will be payable on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sequana Medical Notice of 2021 Half Year Results and Business Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ghent, BELGIUM – 26 August 2021 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, will announce its half year results ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 2 September 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

New Zealand Energy Corp Announces 2021 Quarter 2 Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ)("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today it has filed with Canadian regulatory authorities its Q2 2021 consolidated financial results and management discussion and analysis report, which documents are available on the Company's website at www.newzealandenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021, with...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.14, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $496.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $469.48 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.04), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $86.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. GUIDANCE:. Zuora, Inc. sees FY2022...

Comments / 0

Community Policy