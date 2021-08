Crop scouting in late August often will not result in immediate management decisions. However, taking notes on what you observe now can provide valuable information moving in to harvest and confirm or reprioritize agronomic goals for next year. There are many things to take note of and questions to ask. What diseases are the most prevalent? Do you see any areas of the field exhibiting poor growth or yield potential? Do I want to conduct a pre-harvest yield estimate? I have a few suggestions for your late season scouting and I want to make sure you have the newest Nebraska Corn and Soybean Pocket Field Guide with you.