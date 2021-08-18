Outdoor Truths

It’s fun to see newcomers to the hunting and fishing sports. Whether it’s an adult or youth, both bring a fresh sense of excitement that is contagious. And after a few times in the activity, they consider themselves a part of this special group. This extended family usually calls for new equipment, gear, and all the clothes and accessories that go along with this new-found identity. What’s great about this is not only have these individuals found a place to fit in, but whoever introduced them to these sports are equally excited to have them as part of their family.