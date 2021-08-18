Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 August 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 63,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1019.9465p per share.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Fca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zai Lab Ltd For: Aug 23 Filed by: Reinhart Harald

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The reported transaction was effected pursuant...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Arista Networks, Inc. For: Aug 23 Filed by: Ullal Jayshree

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 GTY Technology Holdings For: Aug 24 Filed by: Ross Craig

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Announces Shareholder Approval of Redecan Acquisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HEXO Corp ( NASDAQ: HEXO) is pleased to announce that at its meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of HEXO ("Common Shares") showed their overwhelming support of the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the entities that carry on the business of Redecan, Canada’s largest privately-owned licensed producer (the “Transaction”) in exchange for $400 million to be paid in cash in addition to the issuance of 69,721,116 Common Shares (the “Consideration Shares”), subject to certain customary adjustments. A total of 28,969,378 Common Shares (approximately 19% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) were represented at the Meeting in person by virtual attendance or by proxy.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sale of 21,000,000 existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AgileThought, Inc. For: Aug 23 Filed by: Tagliani Federico Alberto

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Received pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 9, 2021, by and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) at Buy (correction)

Stifel analyst Brad Reback initiates coverage on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) with a Buy rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. with a Buy rating and $12 target price, based on ~18X CY23 EV/Revenue ($91.8). Founded in 2013, Evolv offers a proprietary weapons detection system that combines powerful sensors with proven artificial intelligence, security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats meaningfully faster than traditional metal detectors, greatly improving customer experience and significantly reducing operating costs for the venue using the Evolv system. Looking forward, we believe the combination of a sizable TAM, ~$20B currently, with the opportunity for significant growth stemming from an expanding suite of solutions, macro trends emphasizing the need for enhanced physical security, as well as cutting edge technology that is displacing legacy security systems (i.e metal detectors), will allow Evolv to generate a ~100% top-line CAGR through FY23, while posting increased levels of profitability and expanding FCF over the coming years."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

DNO Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

– For further information, please contact:. DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") Cambridge (UK) 23 August 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 1Details of the person discharging...
Stockspulse2.com

ReShape Lifesciences Shares: $10.25 Target From Alliance Global Partners

The shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) have received a $10.25 price target from Alliance Global Partners. These are the details. The shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) have received a $10.25 price target from Alliance Global Partners. And Alliance Global Partners analyst Ben Haynor had reiterated a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 33 Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 243,975,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Transaction in Own Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, 20 August 2021 "“ Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) ("the Company") announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 12, 2021 through August 18, 2021. The repurchases...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Transact Technologies (TACT) Prices 732K Share Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock at $14.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) ("TransAct," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 732,500 newly issued shares of its common stock at a price of $14.50 per share. The proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $10.6] million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. TransAct has also granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 109,875 shares of common stock to cover overallotments in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS For: Aug 23 Filed by: Kalowski Lee

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Shares exercised and sold pursuant to...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cerevel Therapeutics For: Aug 23 Filed by: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Scopus BioPharma Inc. For: Aug 23 Filed by: Greenspan Ira Scott

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources

BANGALORE/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's Nubank is seeking a valuation in its planned U.S. initial public offering that would push the eight-year-old fintech past the $55.4 billion value of the country's top traditional lender, two sources familiar with the matter said. In a recent funding round led by Warren Buffett's Berkshire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy