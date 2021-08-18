‘Swan Song’ Review

Old age for Pat Pitsenberger (Udo Kier of Bacurau) is seemingly about little more than wasting away in a nursing home. It’s just as drab as you can imagine until the retired hairdresser (nicknamed the “Liberace of Sandusky”) gets a chance for one more do-up when he learns a former estranged client has died and needs to look her best before she’s put in the ground. To get to the funeral home, he takes a long walk through Sandusky, Ohio—but oh, how the city has changed.