According to the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics the Consumer Price Index stood at 2 percent (Year-on-Year), lesser than expected as the analysts foresaw it to rise by 2.2 percent and after increasing by 2.5 percent in June. In monthly terms, the consumer price index was at 0 percent, also lower than expected as the analysts foresaw it to be at 0.3 percent, and after being at 0.5 percent in the previous month.