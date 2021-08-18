Phillies' offense remains AWOL and other observations from 3-2 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- With seven weeks left in the season, Joe Girardi doesn’t care to hear that the Phillies’ schedule is softer than a roll of Charmin. Never mind that the Arizona Diamondbacks have the worst record in the National League. Or that their pitching staff owns the highest ERA in the league. Or that they are on pace for 110 losses. In the opener of a three-game series here Tuesday night, they muted the Phillies’ bats in a 3-2 victory before an announced crowd of only 7,796 in the desert.