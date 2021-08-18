Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Solid Pitching Not Enough For Rangers In A 3-1 Loss

Magic 106.5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first win with Seattle as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday. Anderson (6-8) was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. He had no-decisions in his first four starts for the Mariners, who have won five of their last six games. He struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.

www.magic1065.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Ty France
Person
J. P. Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Innings Pitched#The Texas Rangers 3 1#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnewsbrig.com

Kyle Schwarber completes wild double play in Red Sox-Rangers

WATCH: Schwarber completes wild Red Sox double play vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nothing like a 1-2-5-7 double play to welcome Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox outfield. Schwarber made his fielding debut for the Red Sox on Monday, starting in left field against the Texas...
MLBYardbarker

Rangers Fail To Execute As Gonzales Pitches Complete Game in 3-1 Loss To Seattle

Seattle Mariners starter Marco Gonzales might have given new definition to "mowing down" the opposing lineup. Not only did he have a top-of-the-line John Deere riding mower, he attacked the Texas Rangers lineup with an arsenal that your local Home Depot or Lowe's would covet. Gonzales went the distance against...
MLBColumbian

Gonzales throws 2-hitter as Mariners beat Rangers 3-1

SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Thursday. Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson’s two-out homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings — helped by a double play that followed his only walk of the game.
MLBDerrick

Mariners beat Rangers 3-1 as Anderson earns 1st Seattle win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first win with Seattle as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday. Anderson (6-8) was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. He had no-decisions in his first four starts for the Mariners, who have won five of their last six games. He struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.
MLBchatsports.com

40-75 - Rangers end road trip with familiar 3-1 loss to Seattle

The Texas Rangers scored one run but the Seattle Mariners scored three runs. I could go a lifetime without ever watching another meaningless contest between the Rangers and Mariners. The “meaning” that was scraped together today was seeing which of these bad teams would win this series and Texas mustered...
MLBLone Star Ball

40-75 - Rangers end road trip with familiar 3-1 loss to Seattle

The Texas Rangers scored one run but the Seattle Mariners scored three runs. I could go a lifetime without ever watching another meaningless contest between the Rangers and Mariners. The “meaning” that was scraped together today was seeing which of these bad teams would win this series and Texas mustered...
MLBchatsports.com

42-78 - Rangers remain stuck in same loop with 3-1 loss to Mariners

The Texas Rangers scored one run while the Seattle Mariners scored three runs. When the Rangers play the Mariners, it feels like when Phil Connors tries to find the right creative way to end things just to escape from the curse in Groundhog Day. Just since August 10, these two...
Arlington, TXwtaw.com

Rangers fall to Mariners, 3-1 for second straight game

For the second straight game, the Texas Rangers fell to the Seattle Mariners, 3-1, Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Andy Ibanez accounted for the lone run for Texas, scoring on a Jose Trevino double in the 7th. The two teams wrap up their series Thursday afternoon at...
BaseballPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers' Bats, Pitching Dominate Sloppy Red Sox In 10-1 Rout

It hasn't happened often this season, but on Saturday night, just about everything went right for the Texas Rangers. Texas pummeled the Boston Red Sox by a score of 10-1. The offense racked up 17 hits and went 8-for-22 with runners in scoring position. The Rangers also capitalized on Boston's mistakes, which included an astounding five errors.
MLBTexarkana Gazette

Red Sox beat Rangers in 11 innings

BOSTON — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday. Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston's bullpen. He flipped his bat and looked at the dugout before rounding the bases and getting mobbed at the plate.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

If Nick Castellanos opts out, the Chicago Cubs need to pounce

As time goes on in 2021, there has no been shortage of star power across the league this season. Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Nick Castellanos has been exceptional in just about every way at the plate. Though he is not guaranteed to hit unrestricted free agency this winter, the common belief is that he will opt out of his current contract with the Cincinnati Reds and test the waters.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Kolten Wong is breaking the mold as leadoff hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers

While in-season acquisitions Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez have received plenty of attention, Kolten Wong has proven to be an extremely fruitful addition for the Milwaukee Brewers. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for the 2021 season, the Brewers scooped up the second baseman on a two-year deal with a club option for a third season. He has played in just 84 games thanks to multiple stints on the injured list, but Wong’s 2.6 fWAR ranks fourth on the roster. His 119 wRC+ is by far the best of his nine-year career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy