The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are yet to be launched after a short preview Google made for them a few weeks ago, promising premium design and what seems to be Google's attempt to get back in the game with the big boys on the flagship scene. Now, TechRadar reports another detail of the upcoming phones has been revealed in a screenshot shared by Hiroshi Lockheimer (Google's Senior Vice President for Android). The photo has since been removed by Lockheimer.