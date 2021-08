TORONTO -- First pitch was thrown at 7:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre, and if you didn’t get to your seat by 7:10, you missed the game. José Berríos allowed two quick singles and a deep three-run homer to José Abreu all within the first five pitches of the game. The Blue Jays lost, 5-2, to the White Sox, were outhit, 18-9, and didn’t put any pressure on Chicago until a pair of late threats fell short. Berríos got through three innings, but he has now allowed 12 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings over his past three starts, which isn’t what the Blue Jays had in mind when they acquired him at the Trade Deadline.