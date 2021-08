In 1998, just before the dot-com bubble burst, Matthew Telesca envisioned an internet-based future for the logistics industry. With the help of a friend, he’d written a program simplifying the cumbersome process of comparing freight rates and was excited to show it to the manufacturing company where he worked. To his chagrin, he was told to stop wasting management’s time. “I was already convinced that new technologies in the logistics space was the future, and that rebuke convinced me it was time to move on,” he recalls.