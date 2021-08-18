Grit Has Kept This Family-owned Business Running for 71 Years

At Sigma Design, our weld shop is one of the lifelines of our manufacturing capabilities. Our ability to fabricate elaborate frames and weldments serves as the literal backbone to the state of the art products and equipment we manufacture. As our company has grown, we have also invested heavily in our welding team as well as the welding technology we can use to find solutions for our customers. Our welders are AWS and ASME certified for GTAW, SMAW, GMAW welding of aluminum, stainless steel and carbon steel. Sigma uses their OTC welders to provide optimum welding performance on stainless steel, and aluminum delivering high-quality pulse welding by performing optimized waveform control according to the material being welded. Our weld shop offers a full compliment of Lincoln, Miller and OTC equipment, each offering their own application for a variety of needs.