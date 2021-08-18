Carried
The doctor walked out of the room. I laid my head on the table near where I was sitting. My sixteen-year-old son was lying in the hospital bed nearby. We were silent. What do you say when the doctor uses words like “life and death”? The surgeon needs the case early but it was late. I didn’t know. This tough, positive, intelligent problem-solver was very active early in the weekend with siblings and the church youth group although he had mentioned appendicitis and I found Britannica open to that topic in his room. Sunday when he slumped in the pew and later couldn’t stand up straight, I knew he needed a doctor.www.thesuntimes.com
