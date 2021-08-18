Cancel
Religion

UPDATED: Treasury Department authorizes release of religious tiles to Manassas Mosque

bluemountaineagle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Treasury has authorized the release of religious tiles bound for the Manassas Mosque from Dulles Airport, where they’ve been held since late June. Leaders from Manassas Mosque and Northern Virginia’s Islamic community said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection was threatening to destroy nearly 750 pounds of tiles featuring Quranic verses simply because they came from Iran, where U.S. sanctions have targeted the government’s nuclear program. But the tiles are just a gift from another mosque in the city of Qom, the faith leaders said, and have nothing to do with the Iranian government.

