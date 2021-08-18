Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Patrick "Peko" Robak

bluemountaineagle.com
 8 days ago

Patrick “Peko” Robak, 74, of Duncan, Nebraska, died Monday Aug. 16, 2021, in Fullerton, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation is from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the St. Stanislaus Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion #263 Honor Guard-Silver Creek.

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#The St Stanislaus Church#American Legion#Duncan High School#The U S Army#Behlen Mfg Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Sidney, NENews Channel Nebraska

Shane Patrick Marron

Shane Patrick Marron, age 37, of Sidney, NE passed away suddenly in a car accident the morning of August 11, 2021. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Lodgepole Valley Youth Camp in Sidney, NE. A private burial of ashes will take place in Chadron, NE, where Shane was born and where his mother is buried. A memorial is being established as an education fund for his 10 year-old daughter, Willa Sofia Marron. Donations can be sent in c/o Brianna Rowe to 443 Washington Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Michael Patrick Ring

Mike was a proud graduate of his beloved St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City where he was an All-State Catholic football player and set the school record for detentions [aka JUG] due to his inability to sit still and stay quiet in class. Mike is a member of the St. Peter’s Prep Hall of Fame, inducted in 2014 as the recipient of the Ernie Baker, ’38 Community Service Award in recognition of his lifelong service to others and advocacy for peace and justice.
Lincoln, KSksal.com

McBride, Chad Patrick

Booking Date: 08-22-2021 Location: Lincoln, KS Age: 45 Eye Color: Blue. Drive on left side of roadway. Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; Misdemeanor.
Western News

William Patrick Weatherly, 17

William “Will” Patrick Weatherly, 17, died July 20, 2021. He was born Sept. 5, 2003, in Oklahoma City, Okla. He was a loving, sweet and talented young man with the whole world ahead of him when his life tragically ended. Survivors include his mom, Christy Prophet; stepfather; a brother and...
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio

There’s no sugar coating it: winter in Ohio can be brutal. Frigid winds, precipitation, and less daylight mean that the months can seem to drag on forever. And truth be told, this upcoming winter won’t be any different. According to the Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast, Ohio will be experiencing below-average temperatures this winter. But […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

State Of Colorado Investigating Another ‘Puppy Slinger’ From Texas Allegedly Selling Sick Puppies – CBS Denver

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s Department of Agriculture is investigating a second Texas woman for allegedly illegally selling sick puppies in the Denver metro area. It’s the second investigation in four months after CBS4 Investigates first exposed another woman in her circle allegedly selling puppies without a license in April.
Colorado StateMiddletown Press

Ex-Nevada inmate gets life for 1984 Colorado hammer killings

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada prison inmate was sentenced Tuesday to three consecutive life sentences in the long-unsolved 1984 hammer killings of three Colorado family members, including a 7-year-old girl, inside their suburban Denver home. Sixty-one-year-old Alex Ewing was convicted Aug. 6 of first-degree murder after a two-day...
Obituariesbluemountaineagle.com

Harry Walter Ziegler

BLOOMINGTON — Harry entered this world with a BANG! on July 4, 1928; the son of George W. and Kathryn (Woodward) Ziegler. He departed this life, at his home, on Friday, August 13, 2021; he was 93 years old. Harry, at his request, will be cremated with his ashes to...
Williamsport, PAbluemountaineagle.com

Historic discovery made in Williamsport's Wildwood Cemetery

It was recently discovered that the grave of the wife of the last surviving African-American Civil War soldier is right here in Northcentral Pennsylvania. Mary Willis, wife of Union solder James Henry Willis, died in 1917 and was buried in Williamsport’s Wildwood Cemetery. However, this piece of local history was unknown until Montoursville resident Mike Luna made the discovery in March of this year.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

White receives National Advocacy for Campus Ministry Award

The Rev. Adam P. White, pastor at The Lutheran Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was recently awarded the Sue Rothmeyer Advocacy for Campus Ministry Award at the LuMin Banquet. The Rothmeyer award recognizes “individuals who faithfully advance the work of campus ministry by amplifying its importance and value to...
Vienna Center, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Vienna Native Cwynar Serves Aboard USS New Hampshire

NORFOLK, Va. – A Vienna, Ohio, native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS New Hampshire, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathaniel Cwynar, a 2010 Mathews High School graduate, joined the Navy over nine years years ago. “I have family members who...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Prayers for Grace bring Shenandoah residents together

(Shenandoah) -- Local residents demonstrated love and support for a Shenandoah youth in peril Thursday evening. Pastor Jenny Folmar of Shenandoah's Congregational United Church of Christ recited the Lord's Prayer outside Shenandoah High School's Glady Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Family members, friends, high school staff members and other residents gathered there to pray for 17-year-old Grace Johnson. A senior at Shenandoah High, Johnson was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Fremont County the night before. The Iowa State Patrol says Johnson's vehicle was westbound on 250th Street near Farragut at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when it exited the roadway and came to rest on its top in a creek bed. She was taken via Air Evac Ambulance to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

AOH, LAOH honor Lady of Knock at St. Patrick's with Mass of the Golden Rose

NORRISTOWN -- Saint Patrick's Church in Norristown hosted the annual Mass of the Golden Rose, which honors Our Lady of Knock, at the 12 noon Mass on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. On August 21, 1879, villagers of Knock, in County Mayo, Ireland, witnessed an apparition of the Blessed Mother, St. Joseph, St. John the Evangelist. Behind them and a little to the left of Saint John was a plain altar. On the altar was a cross and a lamb, with angels.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Folda and faithful share mass at Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies

Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton, hosted a historic event Sunday, Aug. 15. The 65th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies was preceded by the largest indoor gathering of relics. Approximately 90 pilgrims filled the monastery’s chapel to view the relics and learn more from the...
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Cook, Marlin

DAVENPORT-Marlin A. Cook, 93, of Davenport, died on January 29th, 2021. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., in Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:15-10:15 a.m. in the Parlor. The Celebration Service...
Ada, OKchickasaw.net

Press Release

ADA, Okla. – Richard Lewis, a Chickasaw elder and veteran living in Pickett, dedicated months of effort to the creation of a room-sized memorial for all past, present and future U.S. military service members. “I’ve always thought highly of the military. I have great respect for the men and women...
Colorado Stateindenvertimes.com

DUI Arrests in Colorado Have Grown, But Not for Everyone

Would it come as a shock to you that DUI arrests are on the rise in the state of Colorado and in the city of Denver in particular? Many states across the country are battling speeding issues, and Colorado is one of them. Since the pandemic began, speeding has seen an unprecedented rise everywhere. In Denver, the rise in speeding has been coupled with a rise in DUI’s.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Woolridge take ministerial post in the capital city

EUREKA - The Rev. Scott Woolridge has a heart for church congregations in transition. It’s an interest that is fueling his return to the pulpit as interim minister at the First Christian parish in Springfield. He was appointed back in January. “I’ve had a passion for interim ministry for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy