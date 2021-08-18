Patrick "Peko" Robak
Patrick “Peko” Robak, 74, of Duncan, Nebraska, died Monday Aug. 16, 2021, in Fullerton, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation is from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the St. Stanislaus Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion #263 Honor Guard-Silver Creek.www.bluemountaineagle.com
