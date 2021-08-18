Cancel
Mayfield, KY

Who are we?

mayfield-messenger.com
 8 days ago

It has been most of a week since I saw that sentence at the end of a Facebook post. It has been on my mind ever since. The writer exuded serenity in the face of cultural squabbles and world disorder. She believed the end times were near, but, as a believer, expressed calm, urging readers to remember who they are.

www.mayfield-messenger.com

