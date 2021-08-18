Who are we?

It is time to let Jesus out; out of the Bible and out of the church. Jesus Christ is not a genie or part of some magic act where we only pull Him out when we are in need. After His ascension, Christ sent the Holy Spirit to be with not only His disciples, but all of mankind willing to accept Him into their hearts. The Spirit is not just with us on Sunday when we walk through the church doors, or when we open The Word. No, He is with us all the time. We need to let Him out and watch Him work.