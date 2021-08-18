HDFC Bank Credit Card News: cleared by RBI to issue new Credit Cards

Hunting for a credit card can be overwhelming -- especially when your credit score is less than stellar. Though FICO and the various credit reporting bureaus use slightly different nomenclature, if your credit score is under 670, you may be designated as having "fair" or "average" credit. (A score under 580 will drop you down into the "poor" range; if you're there, here are some tips on how to rebuild your credit.) If you're in one of these categories, you may not have access to all of the top-tier cards -- but there are plenty of worthwhile credit cards designed for you. And some of them can even help boost your credit score and earn you cash back and other rewards.