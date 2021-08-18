Cancel
Credits & Loans

HDFC Bank Credit Card News: cleared by RBI to issue new Credit Cards

By Ajay
 8 days ago
In December 2020, HDFC Bank was barred by the Reserve Bank of India from issuing new credit cards and launching any new digital products till the bank was not going to be able to solve technology issues the bank faced from time to time which saw various outages on its Internet Banking again and again. And then, there was radio silence from both sides for about nine months. In the meantime, RBI barred American Express from issuing new cards, and MasterCard and Diners Club were also banned, however, on a different requirement, about data not being stored in India. Now, we finally have some good HDFC Bank Credit Card News.

#Hdfc Bank#Internet Banking#Rbi#The Reserve Bank Of India#American Express#Mastercard#Diners Club#Ltf Card#The Diners Club Black#Visa#Marriott Co#The Hdfc Bank#Wallet
