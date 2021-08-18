Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Column: Pressure mounting for FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup

By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. — This is one time where winning really does take care of everything. For most players, it's all about the money. And for a dozen or so Americans, it's about playing for no money at all. The Northern Trust not only is the start of the FedEx...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Fedex Cup#Presidents Cup#Americans#The Northern Trust#Liberty National#Spaniard#European#The Pga Tour#British Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Announcement

Bryson DeChambeau has reached new heights in his golf career thanks to his incredible drive skills. And he’s taking those skills to a very interesting place next month. Taking to Instagram, DeChambeau announced he will compete in the World Long Drive Championship this September. That event will take place just a day after the Ryder Cup, which he is also expected to compete in.
GolfGolf.com

Tuesday Finish: 5 surprising golfers bounced from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Welcome to the Monday Finish! Renamed this week because, y’know, rain. Let’s get you out on course. In the immediate aftermath of Tony Finau’s Monday victory at the Northern Trust, you might not have known just how much the win meant. In his first post-round interviews he spoke in the athletic parlance of our times, said he was looking forward to next week and going on a run. That’s the instinct for so many of these guys: On to the next one.
GolfGolf Channel

You mess with the bulll ... Phil Mickelson entertains and wins (with some help)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – It was quintessential Lefty and it came at Keith Mitchell and Harry Higgs like a buzzsaw. “I’m hitting a Callaway [golf ball] with a jumping me on it ... it’s from when I won the Masters. What are you guys using?” Phil Mickelson deadpanned as the normally quiet first tee at Liberty National erupted with laughter.
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Bypasses Wyndham Championship, Content On Ryder Cup Positioning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau will not be in the field for this week’s Wyndham Championship suggesting the 31-year-old Utahn is comfortable with his current Ryder Cup ranking of 12th. Ryder Cup Positioning. The next big tournament is the Ryder Cup which is scheduled to take place from...
Golfrydercup.com

RYDER CUP RANKINGS THROUGH THE NORTHERN TRUST

Tony Finau has entered the Top 6 chat. Five years, five months and 28 days after his first PGA TOUR victory, the fan-favorite from Utah chose exactly the right time to pick up his second, claiming THE NORTHERN TRUST title while moving to No. 6 in the Ryder Cup Rankings with just one week left in auto-qualifying.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
GolfBleacher Report

FedEx Cup Standings 2021: Points, Playoff Standings After Northern Trust

Tony Finau is on top of the FedEx Cup standings after winning a playoff over Cameron Smith at the Northern Trust on Monday. Finau's first-place finish earned him 2,000 points in the three-event postseason circuit. He is in the best position possible to qualify for the Tour Championship in two weeks.
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Truce called between Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka ahead of Ryder Cup

The season-long squabble between rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka won't have any effect on team chemistry at the upcoming Ryder Cup, United States captain Steve Stricker said. Stricker, who will lead Team USA against Team Europe at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin Sept. 24-26, told Sports Illustrated that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy