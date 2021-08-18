Governor Announces Judicial Appointments For 14th, 19th, 26th Judicial Districts. Maroney Selected for Henderson, Chester, Madison
Release- On Friday, August 13, 2021, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced key appointments to the Board of Parole and judicial positions across the state. “It’s an honor to announce the appointment of eight qualified Tennesseans who will each bring valuable experience to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee. “I am grateful for their commitment to our state and confident they will serve with integrity.”www.lexingtonprogress.com
