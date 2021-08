Fresh, fruity, and creamy all in one dessert. When it comes to salads we have some very different ideas about them today versus how people decades ago thought of them. These days a salad is usually made from greens, tomatoes, and other vegetables tossed together and it’s often savory. But, in the old days a salad often to referred to anything that was served cold, had a cream or gelatin base, and had at least one fruit or vegetable ingredient. There were some unfortunate salads that contained both gelatin and meat, but many of the recipes that used the term from the mid-century were sweet. And, this delicious watermelon pretzel pie is no exception.