Verne Bethel
ROCKPORT, Ind. — John Verne Bethel, 91, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway. He was born March 14, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Karl Englehart and Josie Mae England Bethel. Verne was a retired electrician, who spent 44 years in the IBEW Local 1701, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Verne was a lifelong member of First Christian Church. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for 20-plus years, and for 10 years, he was the supervisor.www.messenger-inquirer.com
Comments / 0