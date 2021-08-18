Roger W. Whitler, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. He was born April 12, 1939, in Fordsville to the late Edmond and Gola Rhea Stone Whitler. Roger was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retired from the Phillip Morris Tobacco Co. in 1993. Roger became a Christian on Aug. 31, 1997, and was baptized on Sept. 7, 1997, by the Rev. Ernest Colbert of Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Hancock County. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Roger was a U.S. Army veteran, having served with Company A 82nd Combat Engineers in Bad Kissingen, Germany, serving as a Jeep driver specialist and was a member of the American Legion Post #9. He was a Kentucky Colonel and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and family genealogy.