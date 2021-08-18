Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Sean Patrick Bennett

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Patrick Bennett “AKA Dirty,” 55, passed peacefully in his home Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. He was born Oct. 14, 1965, in Owensboro to the late Ray and Jacqueline Bennett. Sean was a U.S. Army veteran and spent 25-plus years working for the Army Corp of Engineers. He was a jack of all trades, the man to ask all questions about life, home repairs and new builds. He always had an open door, a safe home and great food for anyone that needed it. Friends were always considered family. Sean was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church. Every good conversation with him started with “Here’s the deal...”

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Of All Trades#U S Army#Midkiff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy