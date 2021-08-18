Sean Patrick Bennett “AKA Dirty,” 55, passed peacefully in his home Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. He was born Oct. 14, 1965, in Owensboro to the late Ray and Jacqueline Bennett. Sean was a U.S. Army veteran and spent 25-plus years working for the Army Corp of Engineers. He was a jack of all trades, the man to ask all questions about life, home repairs and new builds. He always had an open door, a safe home and great food for anyone that needed it. Friends were always considered family. Sean was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church. Every good conversation with him started with “Here’s the deal...”