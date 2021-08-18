Judith “Judy” Nan Evans Roby, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home. The Daviess County native was born July 12, 1942, to the late George Lee and Nan Louise (Smith) Evans. Judy was a longtime active member of St. Pius X Church, where she was very involved, especially during the annual picnic. She was a proud graduate of OCHS, class of 1960, and loved her Catholic faith. Judy was a very well-known and successful loan officer in Owensboro, starting her career at Pence Mortgage Co. in the mid-1970s. She worked for various companies for three decades before retiring from Old National Bank in 2007.