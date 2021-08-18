Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Gordon W. Westerfield

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon W. Westerfield, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Ohio County to the late Allie and Katie Westerfield. He worked for Colonial Bakery, before working at National Southwire Aluminum, where he retired. After his retirement, he served as a security guard for Texas Gas. Gordon was a proud World War II veteran, who served his country in the Army. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed horseracing and playing Blackjack. Gordon was kind, hardworking and loved all dogs.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Ohio County, KY
Obituaries
County
Ohio County, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial Bakery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy