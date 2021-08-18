Gordon W. Westerfield, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Ohio County to the late Allie and Katie Westerfield. He worked for Colonial Bakery, before working at National Southwire Aluminum, where he retired. After his retirement, he served as a security guard for Texas Gas. Gordon was a proud World War II veteran, who served his country in the Army. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed horseracing and playing Blackjack. Gordon was kind, hardworking and loved all dogs.