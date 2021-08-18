Cancel
Visual Art

Very Fine, Indeed

By Alex De Vore
Santa Fe Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in the halcyon days of July, SFR held our annual Illustrator’s Cup contest. Perhaps you’d be surprised that we don’t honestly receive that many illustrations for the yearly thing, more paintings, really, but that’s OK because paintings and digital collages and whatever else Santa Feans send are fine by us—turns out you don’t even have to be a well-known artist to be good at making art. And though the judging was fast and furious and full of more than a few “Fuck you!” moments between staffers, we like to think we ended up with an impressive selection of original pieces.

