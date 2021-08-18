Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Independence, MO

Barbara A. Caldwell

California Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara A. Caldwell, 76, of Independence, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Stover. She was born on February 4, 1945, in Modesto, Calif., to Robert L. and Elizabeth (Meyer) Caldwell. Barbara graduated from Raytown High School and Penn Valley Community College. She worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Michael Raybould until a serious car accident caused her retirement. She was her parents' caretaker for many years. Barb had cerebral palsy and was an activist for disabled people. She spent many years volunteering in rehab facilities. Barbara was a Past Worthy Matron of Hesperia Chapter of the Eastern Star and member of the Blue Ridge Methodist Church. Barbara spent a lot of her early years with her maternal grandparents, John and Goldie Meyer in California, Mo. There she made many longtime friends and spent many summers with her cousins. Barbara is now in heaven wearing roller skates and playing with a set of twins, two things she always wanted and unable to do in life. Barbara is survived by cousins, Dub Tilbury (Andrea), California, and Ruth Ann Eidson, Eldon; many other cousins, neighbors and friends. Funeral services were held Monday, August 16, 2021, at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service with Rev. Ken Mathes officiating. Interment followed in the California City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Shriner's Children's Hospital or to St. Jude's Hospital. Online messages may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.

www.californiademocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Eldon, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
California State
City
Stover, MO
Independence, MO
Obituaries
City
Independence, MO
California, MO
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Cerebral Palsy#Raytown High School#The Eastern Star#St Jude S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy