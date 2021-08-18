Barbara A. Caldwell, 76, of Independence, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Stover. She was born on February 4, 1945, in Modesto, Calif., to Robert L. and Elizabeth (Meyer) Caldwell. Barbara graduated from Raytown High School and Penn Valley Community College. She worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Michael Raybould until a serious car accident caused her retirement. She was her parents' caretaker for many years. Barb had cerebral palsy and was an activist for disabled people. She spent many years volunteering in rehab facilities. Barbara was a Past Worthy Matron of Hesperia Chapter of the Eastern Star and member of the Blue Ridge Methodist Church. Barbara spent a lot of her early years with her maternal grandparents, John and Goldie Meyer in California, Mo. There she made many longtime friends and spent many summers with her cousins. Barbara is now in heaven wearing roller skates and playing with a set of twins, two things she always wanted and unable to do in life. Barbara is survived by cousins, Dub Tilbury (Andrea), California, and Ruth Ann Eidson, Eldon; many other cousins, neighbors and friends. Funeral services were held Monday, August 16, 2021, at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service with Rev. Ken Mathes officiating. Interment followed in the California City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Shriner's Children's Hospital or to St. Jude's Hospital. Online messages may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.