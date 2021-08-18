Cancel
Public Health

I think that probably means that masks will be required on planes forever.

Until we learn how to eliminate the existence of coronaviruses completely, people will still be able to spread COVID-19. As has been discussed ad nauseum, even vaccinated individuals can contract COVID-19 and pass COVID-19 along to others, so even in a world with 100% vaccination, COVID-19 would still be passed around to one degree or another. Maybe we'll figure out someday how to truly eliminate coronaviruses. One can hope.

Posted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

Yeah I think this is where I stand on masks....

At the end of the day does it adversely affect me? nope, is it annoying, and I don't want to do it, yep. There is no scientific evidence provided yet that it actually increases your chances of getting COVID. If that study comes out and provides ample evidence, that will give me pause.
Public Health

COVID-19’s probably a ‘forever virus’

The 1918 influenza pandemic killed tens of millions worldwide, but 30 to 40 years later, it had evolved into a much less serious disease. COVID-19 will likely follow a similar path — never going away, but becoming less deadly over time.
Public Health

There's some truth to that. That said, I think it has a lot ...

To do with Hawaii being in the middle of nowhere. That probably makes their risk tolerance lower. Once the ICU isn't at near capacity, I suspect they'll loosen the rules ASAP. Furthermore, Hawaii's major source of income is the travel industry. As long as COVID cases keep rising in the state, it's severely limit travel. They have to contain the virus ASAP. They can't have it linger.
Public Health

TSA extends face mask requirements on planes, trains to 2022

(WWJ) -- If you're taking a plane, train or bus anytime over the next several months -- be ready to keep wearing that face mask. The TSA says it will extend the face-mask rule on public transportation. The mandate was scheduled to expire September 13, but will now be extended...
Posted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Health

I think that is correct

Spoke with UVa physician yesterday re; breakthrough Rona deaths. -- Wahoos1 08/16/2021 11:09AM. Interesting. As of 8/2, there had been 1507 breakthrough deaths (less than -- JMHoo 08/16/2021 12:04PM. I assume that is because of the medication they take that supresses their -- THECZAR 08/16/2021 11:19AM. Hopefully the third shot...
Health

You're Probably Not Thinking the Right Way About Risk

Uncertainty is that unwelcome, unsettling feeling we experience when we don't know what the future may bring. It can range from small scale - like being unsure when dinner guests will arrive while preparing their meal--to something much greater. And there is no large-scale uncertainty greater than Covid-19--and its delta...
Posted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Posted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Pharmaceuticals

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Posted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...

