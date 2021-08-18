I think that probably means that masks will be required on planes forever.
Until we learn how to eliminate the existence of coronaviruses completely, people will still be able to spread COVID-19. As has been discussed ad nauseum, even vaccinated individuals can contract COVID-19 and pass COVID-19 along to others, so even in a world with 100% vaccination, COVID-19 would still be passed around to one degree or another. Maybe we'll figure out someday how to truly eliminate coronaviruses. One can hope.
