California, MO

Christopher John (Chris) Wolken

California Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher John (Chris) Wolken, age 51, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Capital Region Medical Center. Chris was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on November 15, 1969, to John and Josephine (Herigon) Wolken. Chris grew up in California, Missouri, and, after living for a while in Columbia, returned home to live with his mom. He worked as support staff for several Mid-Missouri human service agencies providing residential day programs and transportation services to adults with developmental disabilities. Chris also satisfied his desire to travel and see more of the United States by driving a truck over the road for several years but returned to continue his career in the human service industry. Chris always had a caregivers heart and spent his last few years caring for his mother. He was a big man with a big heart. Chris shared his love of comics, music, and movies, as well as a vast general knowledge of trivia, with his nieces and nephews. His passions were also shared with his mother, although reluctantly at times. Chris is survived by his mother, Josephine Wolken; sisters, Dottie (Glen) Bayne and Cathy (Steve) Terrell; brothers, Jim Wolken and Ken (Paula) Wolken; three nieces, Angie, Jenny, and Vickie Bayne; and two nephews, John and Jacob Wolken. Private services for the family will be held at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service in California, Missouri. The family is requesting no flowers, instead, memorials may be sent to Endless Options, 222 E. Davis Street, Fayette, MO 65248, or to a charity of the donors choice. Online messages may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.

www.californiademocrat.com

