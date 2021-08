It's easy to make mistakes when looking for a home to buy. Here are three I wish I hadn't fallen victim to. Though my husband and I have lived in our current house for over a decade, I still remember the harrowing process of looking for a home to buy. We easily looked at dozens of properties before ultimately making an offer to purchase the new construction home we live in today. And while we did certain things right, like figuring out how much of a mortgage we could afford in advance so we didn't waste time looking at properties outside of our price range, here are a few things I wish I'd done differently.