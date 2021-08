WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County “Community for All” resolution went down after an 18-18 tied vote among the 36 supervisors present at Tuesday’s voting meeting. Supervisors spent over 90 minutes debating the measure, including a call for Clerk Kim Trueblood to read the measure in its entirety. Many of those who spoke made the same points that have been discussed over the last few months; with those in favor calling it a way to attract young talent and make everyone feel welcome and those against questioning the need for the document.