Louisa "Jeanette" Keeran, 88, of California, Mo., passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born on March 2, 1933, in Baxter County, Arkansas near Three Brothers, the daughter of Grover Cleveland and Lela Arminda (Deatherage) Baker, both of whom preceded her in death. She attended a one room schoolhouse through the eighth grade and graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1951. Jeanette was married to Robert (Bob) Keeran Sr., who she met at Draughons's Business College in Springfield, Mo., on October 15, 1955, at the First Christian Church in Jefferson City, Mo. He preceded her in death. She and Bob belonged to the First Christian Church in California, Mo. where she taught youth Sunday School, sang in the choir, was financial secretary and quilted with a ladies group. Before moving to Missouri, Jeanette worked at Bank of America for two years in Lodi, Calif. where her parents resided after moving there from Arkansas. In Jefferson City, she worked two years at Farm Bureau Service Company and retired from the accounting section for the Department of Corrections after 20 years. Jeanette volunteered at both locations of the local library, Project Share, and also quilted at the Nutrition Center. Her passions were raising chickens, working in her flower gardens and collecting antiques. She also crocheted afghans, made rag rugs, and was an avid reader. Jeanette is survived by her children: Mindy Keeran of California, Robert Keeran Jr. of California, Cleveanne Kauffmann of St. Louis, Mo.; three grandchildren: Danielle (Nathan) Shelburn, Nathaniel and Justin Kauffmann; great- grandson: Dallex Shelburn; step-grandaughter: Holly Bieri (Eric, Lena, Lee, Lillie); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the First Christian Church of California with Pastor Alan Bailey officiating. Interment followed at the Shiloh Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of California or Shiloh Cemetery, c/o the funeral home. Arrangements were under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, Mo.