City tax rate to remain same

The city of Owensboro’s tax rate on real property will remain unchanged for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Mayor Tom Watson and city officials attributed the decision to the strength of the city’s economy.

Keeping the tax rates the same rate as last year was one of several pieces of positive news that commissioners received Tuesday evening during their meeting at City Hall.

But the good news came as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across the community and state, prompting Watson to urge people to get vaccinated if they can.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is, if you can do it and feel comfortable, to get a vaccine,” Watson said.

The city’s real property tax rate for the current fiscal year will remain at 26.40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

City Manager Nate Pagan said, an owner of a home worth $100,000 would pay $264 in property taxes.

The personal property rated property rate will be 33.02 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and the rate for vehicles will be 30.30. The city does not set the personal property rate.

The real property rate is estimated to raise $9.963 million in revenue this fiscal year. The rates for personal property and vehicles are anticipated to raise about $1.1 million each.

City Finance Director Angela Waninger said commissioners could have taken an increase of up to 4% on the real property rate.

Not doing so, Waninger said, costs the city money.

“We could legally have taken a higher rate on the property tax. We chose not to do that,” Waninger said. “We kept the rate flat, per your request.”

Waninger said occupational tax revenue increased 10% last year, while net profits tax revenue increased 18%.

Waninger and Watson both attributed the city’s decision to not raise the property tax rate to the city’s business economy.

“Our business community has really stepped up to the plate” Waninger said.

Commissioner Jeff Sanford said, “We need to be really thankful in this community how we came through COVID financially.”

The business community is “diverse,” Sanford said. “We don’t have all our eggs in one basket.”

After the meeting, Watson said community businesses avoided large layoffs during the pandemic, which kept the city’s economy moving.

“They all kept working through the pandemic,” Watson said.

The city couldn’t provide services “without a strong business community,” Watson said.

Commissioners also praised the Owensboro Air Show and touted this weekend’s HydroFair hydroplane races. But Watson also urged people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We have 35 in the hospital right now” with COVID-19, Watson said. Cases have increased dramatically because of the delta variant.

The average age of COVID patients at Owensboro Health is between 27 and 40, Watson said.

“We have to learn to live with it. It’s not going away,” said Watson, urging people with concerns about the vaccines to be vaccinated.”

Watson also encouraged vaccinated people to talk with unvaccinated people, “have them talk to their physicians,” Watson said.

