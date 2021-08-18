Jean Ann (Thomas) Newcomb, 64, of California, Mo., passed away on August 5, 2021, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Mo., surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 15, 1957, at Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia, Mo., the daughter of Robert Thomas and Mary (Sanders) Thomas, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Tipton High School and also attended Metro Business College specializing in the medical field. Jean was united in marriage on November 8, 1975, at the Syracuse Baptist Church to her husband of 46 years, Dave Newcomb of whom survives of the home. She worked for Stride Rite Shoe Company, Scholastic, and Orvis. Jean was a member of the Syracuse Baptist Church. She liked to go to rummage sales, auctions, traveling with her sister Kay, twin sister Jan, and her mother. Jean loved taking care of her family and babysitting her grandkids and enjoyed spending time sitting outside on her back porch. Jean and Dave were both softball coaches on girls softball teams where they had many winning seasons, both of them were also on a bowling league together, Jean had many perfect games. Survivors include: two daughters, Jennifer Call of Pryor, Okla., Jessica Kaullen of Pryor, Okla.; two sons, Kelly Newcomb of California, Mo., Kyle Newcomb of California, Mo.; two brothers, Jimmy Thomas of Syracuse, Mo., Robbie Thomas of Tipton, Mo.; one sister, Kay Wolfe of Pilot Grove, Mo.; five grandchildren, Danielle Eidschun, Austin Call who will not be able to attend the service due to a back injury sustained in a car wreck, but he loved his Nanny very much, Chelsey Call, Preston Newcomb, and Bo Duke Newcomb. She is preceded in death by twin sister Jan Irey and nephew Chad Wolfe. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. all at Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Home. Officiating will be Larry Marriott. Burial will be at the California City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Donors Choice c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services.