Fred Schilb, 61, of Prairie Home, Mo., passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the University of Missouri Hospital. He was born on January 14, 1960, in Boonville, Mo., the son of Joe Schilb whom survives of the home and Linda Gail (Simmons) Schilb. Fred was a 1979 graduate of Prairie Home High School. He worked as a farmer and enjoyed working on the farm. Fred was a member of the Prairie Home United Methodist Church and the California Eagles Club #4027. He enjoyed going to truck and tractor pulls, listening to old time Rock-N-Roll, loved imitating Chuck Berry. Fred inherited the job Santa Clause and loved helping the children. When he was younger, he loved playing with tractors and trucks. Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., all at the Providence Cemetery near Prairie Home, Mo. Officiating was Pastor Donald Almond. Inurnment was at the Providence Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Family of Linda & Fred Schilb c/o the funeral home. Arrangements were under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services.