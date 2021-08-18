Junior Parker, 81, of Clarksburg, Mo., passed away on August 13, 2021. He was born March 15, 1940, in California, Missouri, the son of Claude and Lula (James) Parker. After completing the 8th grade, Junior, the eldest of nine, went to work to help support his parents and eight siblings. He began work at Western Auto, where he was an assistant manager and learned the craft of small engine repair. Later, Junior worked for Gerbes grocery stores, City of Tipton, and Cargill in their maintenance departments and retired from Cargill. While working at Cargill, Junior pursued his true passion of farming, raising various types of livestock and row crops. He continued farming for the remainder of his life. Junior loved smoking his pipe, listening to his scanner, and traveling on "neighborhood watch. A true Jack of all Trades, he was always finding things to fix, repair, and remodel. Most of all, Junior loved spending his time with his family and friends. He was known as Grandpa the Great and was always lending a hand to a friend in need. Junior was a storyteller with an enormous sense of humor and a contagious smile. Junior was the most proud of his 63 beautiful years of marriage to his wife Linda, they were inseparable. Junior is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; son, Randy also of the home; daughter, Rhonda Becker (Jason), Centertown; four grandchildren, Eric Parker, Alex Meller (Madison Fink), Kaylynn McClure (Alton), and Paige Orscheln (Nicholas); three great-grandchildren, Kaylei, Jayce and Kinsley; sisters, Alice Pate, Dorothy George, Ruby Birdsong; brothers, Charlie, Bob and Eddie, as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Parker, his brothers, Leon "Bud" Parker, Larry Parker. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service. Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service, with Les Schrader officiating. Interment will follow at Hickman Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hickman Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.