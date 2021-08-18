Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, MO

Junior Parker

California Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior Parker, 81, of Clarksburg, Mo., passed away on August 13, 2021. He was born March 15, 1940, in California, Missouri, the son of Claude and Lula (James) Parker. After completing the 8th grade, Junior, the eldest of nine, went to work to help support his parents and eight siblings. He began work at Western Auto, where he was an assistant manager and learned the craft of small engine repair. Later, Junior worked for Gerbes grocery stores, City of Tipton, and Cargill in their maintenance departments and retired from Cargill. While working at Cargill, Junior pursued his true passion of farming, raising various types of livestock and row crops. He continued farming for the remainder of his life. Junior loved smoking his pipe, listening to his scanner, and traveling on "neighborhood watch. A true Jack of all Trades, he was always finding things to fix, repair, and remodel. Most of all, Junior loved spending his time with his family and friends. He was known as Grandpa the Great and was always lending a hand to a friend in need. Junior was a storyteller with an enormous sense of humor and a contagious smile. Junior was the most proud of his 63 beautiful years of marriage to his wife Linda, they were inseparable. Junior is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; son, Randy also of the home; daughter, Rhonda Becker (Jason), Centertown; four grandchildren, Eric Parker, Alex Meller (Madison Fink), Kaylynn McClure (Alton), and Paige Orscheln (Nicholas); three great-grandchildren, Kaylei, Jayce and Kinsley; sisters, Alice Pate, Dorothy George, Ruby Birdsong; brothers, Charlie, Bob and Eddie, as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Parker, his brothers, Leon "Bud" Parker, Larry Parker. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service. Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service, with Les Schrader officiating. Interment will follow at Hickman Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hickman Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.

www.californiademocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksburg, MO
City
California, MO
City
Tipton, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
California State
City
Alton, MO
California, MO
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Junior Parker
Person
Larry Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Western Auto#City Of Tipton#Cargill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy