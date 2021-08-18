Cancel
Mayfield, KY

Cynthia Galbreath

By tburgess
mayfield-messenger.com
 8 days ago

Cynthia Galbreath, 63, of Mayfield, died at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was a member of New Vision Ministries Church and a Homemaker. She is survived by her daughter Angela Galbreath of Kennesaw, Georgia; brother, Haywood Galbreath of Los Angeles, California; sister, LaDonna Galbreath of Mayfield; brother, David Jones of Paducah; brother, Michael Jones of Mayfield; sister, Cheryl Jones Stubblefield of Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

www.mayfield-messenger.com

Comments / 0

 

