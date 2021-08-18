Brief: Lansing holds Kyle Dake parade

Following the Tokyo Olympics, Lansing’s Kyle Dake returned home with a bronze medal in wrestling. On Sunday, Aug. 15, the town of Lansing held a celebratory parade stretching from the Lansing Town Hall to the Crossroads Bar & Grill followed by a meet and greet with the four-time NCAA champion. Youth sports teams, Cornell wrestling, and local businesses were featured in the parade while Dake was driven in a classic car with his family. Check out a full album of photos from the parade at photos.espnithaca.com/gallery/kyledakeparade.