Wilderness fire continues to grow near Arlee

ARLEE — The lightning-caused Crooks fire has burned 1,130 acres in the wilderness area located 10 air miles east of Arlee since it started on July 21. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire reported that the fire was 0 percent contained as of Monday, Aug. 16. The fire is burning deep in the wilderness with no structures threatened and no evacuations in effect. St. Mary’s Lake to the North Fork is closed. The main Jocko Road, 1000 Road, is closed at the 3000 Road junction.