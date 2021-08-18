Cancel
Phillies fall 2 1/2 games back: 'We didn't hit'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Phillies manager Joe Girardi issued something of a warning Sunday when somebody asked him about the club's favorable schedule. Girardi said he did not want to hear it. He said he did not want his players to hear it, either. He did not want the Phillies to think that just because they have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the season -- it is the second-easiest in baseball, according to FanGraphs -- that they would win and cruise to their first National League East title in a decade. His concerns were validated in Tuesday night's 3-2 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field.

MLBphilliesnation.com

Spencer Howard gives incredible quote on his time in Philly

Since arriving in Arlington following his trade from Philadelphia, Spencer Howard has been pretty open about what went wrong during his time with the Phillies. The former Phillies No. 1 pitching prospect had a 5.81 ERA in 52 2/3 innings in Philadelphia. His struggles early on were a big reason why the Phillies were willing to part ways with him at the deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies place Rhys Hoskins on injured list, call up former No. 1 pick

PHILADELPHIA - On a day the Phillies welcomed two players back to the starting lineup after brief injuries and gave several promising updates on other rehabbing players, first baseman Rhys Hoskins went on the injured list. Hoskins had been limited by a groin injury recently and was forced to miss...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Phillies who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

If the Philadelphia Phillies miss the postseason for the tenth consecutive year, these three individuals won’t be back. The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in a three-team battle alongside the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for the NL East crown. Philadelphia took first place away from the Mets this month following a three-game sweep but has since been knocked down to second place behind the Braves.
MLBDaily Local News

McCaffery: Giving up on Phillies is no longer an option

PHILADELPHIA — At a time in history when everyone is expected to buy into an idea, take a side, make a statement and refuse compromise on any issue sports-related or otherwise, the eternally tormented Phillies fan has never been so challenged. Which way to go?. Believe? Or don't believe?. Sellers?...
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Harper, Phillies hold off Dodgers 2-1 to avoid sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the Dodgers 2-1 Thursday, ending Los Angeles' four-game winning streak. The Dodgers were denied their first sweep in Philadelphia since 2012 and fell to 13-20 in one-run games...
MLBvavel.com

Runs and highlights: Los Angeles Dodgers 1-2 Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. This Thursday, in the final game of their only series of the 2021 MLB regular season, Dodgers fell 1-2 to Phillies; with this, Philadelphia avoided the sweep, as the Angels won the first two games.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 8 Phillies 2: Cody Back?

The Dodgers rode a slumping bat and another great team pitching performance to their 69th win of the season. —— Much like last night, east coast weather decided to suck and the Dodgers and Phillies had to deal with a rain delay. Pls get vaccinated so I can go to...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS BRYCE HARPER FOR MVP: HERE’S THE CASE AGAINST!

At the all-star break, the Phillies were 44-44 and staring up in the National League East at the first-place New York Mets. At the time, Philly had a 15 percent chance to win the division, per FanGraphs, and just an 18 percent chance to make the playoffs. A 10th straight year without qualifying for the postseason increasingly appeared to be a stark inevitability.
MLBKansas City Star

Castellanos leads D-backs to 4-2 win over slumping Phillies

Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win on the mound and added two hits at the plate to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday night. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games and continued to lose ground in the National...
MLBThe Good Phight

What have we learned? Phillies 2, Dodgers 1

Before Thursday’s game against the Dodgers, there was some opining on social media that the previous two games against the defending champs taught us something about the Phillies. The implication was that the something we learned wasn’t good, and that their eight-game winning streak didn’t necessarily make the Phillies a good team, but rather one that took advantage of inferior competition. If that was indeed the case (and it probably wasn’t), then it stands to reason that we also learned a thing or two about the Phillies in their 2-1 win on Thursday.
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Cody Bellinger Hits 2 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Win Against Phillies

A 53-minute rain delay interrupted play at Citizens Bank Park for a second consecutive night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers once again came out of it with an 8-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies behind a pair of home runs from Cody Bellinger. Anticipating there would be a delay, the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Phillips out of lineup as Rays visit Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's road game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Tampa Bay is playing without a designated hitter since they are in a National League park, so Austin Meadows is shifting to left field and sending Phillips to the bench. Randy Arozarena is in right field and Manuel Margot is starting in center.
MLBallfans.co

Bryce Harper launches 21st homer as Phillies edge Dodgers, 2-1

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2-1, with help from Bryce Harper’s solo homer in the first inning. Philadelphia avoided being swept. RJ Young previews Texas and Oklahoma’s fit in the SEC, plus impact on College Football Playoff. RJ Young on how Oklahoma and Texas will fare in...
MLBRed Reporter

Reds vs. Phillies, Game 2: News, Lineups, and Pitching Matchups

Joey Votto is 2 hits away from 2,000 career hits. That’s pretty cool. Given how he’s been playing, there’s a good chance of him hitting that milestone tonight. Jesse Winker was a late scratch from the lineup last night due to lower back pain. He should hopefully be available off the bench, according to C. Trent Rosecrans.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Watch: Bryce Harper hits 445-foot home run

A night after saying that the Philadelphia Phillies needed to “get going,” Bryce Harper hit one of his longest home runs of the season. Facing Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shawn Armstrong in the fifth inning down 0-1, Harper blasted a 91 mph cutter that grooved right into his wheelhouse. The missile zoomed out a 109 mph and landed atop the ivy in center field. The home run went 445 feet.
MLBfastphillysports.com

HOW LOW CAN THE PHILS GO? 7 HITS IN 2 GAMES, THEY’RE 3 1/2 OUT!

For the second night in a row they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the worst team in the National League. And they have gotten only 7 hits in the two games. So, they wake up today 3 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who beat the Marlins, in NL East.

