Phillies fall 2 1/2 games back: 'We didn't hit'

PHOENIX -- Phillies manager Joe Girardi issued something of a warning Sunday when somebody asked him about the club's favorable schedule. Girardi said he did not want to hear it. He said he did not want his players to hear it, either. He did not want the Phillies to think that just because they have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the season -- it is the second-easiest in baseball, according to FanGraphs -- that they would win and cruise to their first National League East title in a decade. His concerns were validated in Tuesday night's 3-2 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field.