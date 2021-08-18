Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Dollar stands tall as COVID rattles kiwi

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar hit a nine-month high against the euro on Wednesday and held near recent peaks on other majors as investors cut exposure to riskier currencies, mostly on COVID-19 concerns, while the kiwi dollar was on edge ahead of a central bank meeting. The euro touched $1.1702...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Canadian Dollar#Australian Dollar#Interest Rates#Covid#Reuters#G10 Central Bank#Rbnz#Westpac Bank#Nzd#Pepperstone#Japanese#South Korean#Cad#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

Kiwi Tanks Ahead Of RBNZ, Dollar Braces For Powell

Kiwi burned by doubts about RBNZ rate hike tomorrow. US stocks hit new records, Chinese equities get smoked. Dollar braces for US retail sales and Powell speech. New Zealand just went into a lockdown, after discovering its first covid case in several months. The nation has kept its borders closed since last year to keep the virus out and the government has unleashed tremendous fiscal firepower to keep the economy going.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi soars highest, AUD, CAD, EMFX climb, dollar dips anew

Risk-on extends, stocks edge up despite Delta concerns. Summary: The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.81% (0.6948) after it was revealed that the RBNZ Assistant Governor said policymakers considered a 0.50% rate hike last week. New Zealand’s central bank (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 0.25%, a record low but indicated a tightening later this year. Against the Canadian Dollar, the Greenback slid further to 1.2597 (1.2659). Oil prices extended their advance with Brent Crude settling at USD 71.18 (USD 68.55). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, eased further to 92.87 (93.02). Risk-on advanced after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Inc to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the average number of deaths from Covid-19 in the US rose by 23% over the previous 7-day period. Markets continued to speculate on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hint at a taper timeline at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, stubbornly high coronavirus cases in New South Wales failed to halt the Aussie Dollar’s advance to 0.7259 (0.7213), a gain of 0.67%. The Euro edged up 0.12% to 1.1758 while Sterling was little changed at 1.3729 from 1.3724. The Yen finished flat against the Dollar at 109.68. Asian and Emerging Market currencies extended their advance against the Greenback. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar tumbled 1.04% to 32.90 (33.28). The USD/CNH pair slumped to 6.4690 from 6.4770. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.29%. Two-year US Treasury yields ended flat at 0.22%. Other global bond yields finished modestly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.48% (-0.48%). Australia’s Ten- Year bond yield rose to 1.15% from 1.09%. UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 1 bp to 0.54%.
Businessactionforex.com

Kiwi Jitters after RBNZ Stands Pat, Euro Weakening

Commodity currencies recover mildly in Asian session but remain the worst performing ones for the week. Markets seemed to have priced in RBNZ standing pat well already. New Zealand Dollar recovered very quickly after initial spike following the announcement. On the other hand, Swiss Franc, Yen and to a lesser extent are still the strongest ones, digesting this week’s gains. Focus will now turn to inflation data from UK and Canada, and then FOMC minutes.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Dollar near 9-month highs on COVID-19 worries; Aussie, kiwi wilt

TOKYO (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar traded near its highest in more than nine months against major peers on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Kiwi plunges after new virus case prompts lockdown; U.S. dollar up

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar tumbled to its lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday after the country identified its first COVID-19 case since February, prompting the government to announce new short-term lockdown measures. The currency fell sharply in early Asian trading hours, extending losses around...
Currenciesseeitmarket.com

Australian Dollar (Aussie) and Kiwi Elliott Wave Analysis

The aussie dollar (AUD) and Kiwi dollar (NZD) decline on lockdowns and lower stock prices. Could this be an A-B-C drop on a daily charts; correction? Let’s discuss the charts using Elliott wave analysis. Australian dollar has been one of the weakest lately, and it’s probably due to lockdowns that...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up, But Near One-Week Low as COVID-19 Concerns Ease

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia but remained near a one-week low as concerns over COVID-19's impact on the global economic recovery receded. Investors also await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium for clues on an asset tapering timeline. The U.S. Dollar Index that...
Theater & Danceinvesting.com

Kiwi Leads Traders On A Delta Dance

New Zealand was grabbing the headlines in Asia today, but for all the wrong reasons. It reported its first community case in Auckland yesterday that has risen to seven and counting this morning. The government placed the entire country in lockdown overnight, sending the New Zealand dollar tumbling by over 1.0%.
Currenciesseeitmarket.com

New Zealand Dollar (Kiwi) Currency Pairs Elliott Wave Analysis

The New Zealand Dollar currency is still navigating its way through some general weakness. Today we look at Elliott wave analysis on some currency pairs with the New Zealand Dollar (Kiwi). Looking at the New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar currency pair (NZDUSD), we can see that it has made...
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Fades on Global Market Rebound, but Domestic Covid Situation to Limit Declines

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8305-1.8438. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8798-1.8836. More information on securing specialist rates, here. An Asian-lead market rebound looks to extend into a second day, creating a supportive global backdrop for the Australian Dollar. The Aussie looks set to record a third consecutive daily advance...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Economykitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as Federal Reserve confab looms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning trading Monday, as the key outside...
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
Marketskitco.com

Gold spikes above $1,800 on weaker dollar, sentiment favoring the Fed to back-peddle tapering timeline

A combination of factors resulted in gold spiking strongly higher today, breaking above the key psychological level of $1800 per ounce. Dollar weakness was a strong component contributing roughly 1/3 of today’s strong gains. A disappointing U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index magnified the concern that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has slowed down the economic recovery in the United States. And that these concerns over the rising infection rate due to the variant could dramatically cause the Federal Reserve to step back on their timeline to begin to taper their monthly asset purchases of $120 billion of U.S. Treasuries and MBS (mortgage-backed securities).

Comments / 0

Community Policy