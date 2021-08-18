Cancel
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise; Reserve Bank of New Zealand Keeps Rates Unchanged

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia were higher on Wednesday, with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand keeping interest rates unchanged despite expectations of a hike. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.59% to close at 27,585.91 while the Topix index climbed 0.44% on the day to 1,923.97. Japan's government on Tuesday decided to extend the Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to Sept. 12, local news agency Kyodo News reported.

