DEED Announces Youth at Work Grants
DEED has awarded $3,893,100 to 40 organizations to provide young people workforce development and training opportunities during the 2021-2022 state fiscal year. Metro-focused organizations received 76% of available funds while Greater Minnesota received 22% of available funds. The remaining 2% of available funds went to organizations serving both Metro and Greater Minnesota. DEED's Office of Youth Development awarded the Youth at Work grants to organizations providing services to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14 to 24.www.redlakenationnews.com
