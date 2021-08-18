Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

Arts Partnership announces new vaccination and mask policy for performances at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

 8 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (August 17, 2021) — The Arts Partnership announced today that all audience members attending performances at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Saint Paul will be required to present proof of their full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours before a performance. The Arts Partnership consists of the four highly acclaimed organizations that perform regularly at the venue – Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Schubert Club.

