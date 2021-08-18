Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Elmo, MN

The Front Line Foundation to Host Ceremony Prior to Annual Golf Tournament on September 7 to Honor 20th Anniversary of 9-11

redlakenationnews.com
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (August 17, 2021) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today plans to commemorate the events of 9-11 with their annual golf tournament and a ceremony remembering the first responders that made the ultimate sacrifice on that day 20 years ago. The tournament will take place on Tuesday, September 7 at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, MN.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
City
Lake Elmo, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Golf Tournament#The Front Line Foundation#The Royal Golf Club#Tflf Board#The National Guard#Dnr#Mille Lacs Health#Crmc#Warba#The National Anthem#Mn#The Frontline Foundation#Emt First Responders#The Front Line Defenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy