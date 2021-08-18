Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to find a nearby electric scooter using Google Maps

By Maggie Tillman
Pocket-lint.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Google Maps offers a feature that allows you to see the nearest available electric scooter (or e-scooter, whatever you prefer to call them). Google even recently announced an integration with Ford-owned Spin, making it easy for you to find Spin e-scooters. But Spin isn't the only e-bike partner to integrate with Google. Over the years, Google Maps has also added the ability to find electric scooters from Lime.

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Electric Scooters#Ford#Spin#Lime#Google Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell Phoneshoustonianonline.com

Google Maps finally gets the feature drivers dream about

It is possible that the popular Google Maps application will soon be able to show you how much fee you have to pay. This information is then presented above the tracks that you can choose Inside the app. There are no toll roads in the Netherlands, but in neighboring countries like France you do.
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Google is shutting down the Android Auto phone app

Android Auto is best-known as a way to access your phone through a car’s dashboard — this lets you easily access Google Maps, music apps and data without needing to use your phone. But for years now, Google has also offered an Android Auto experience directly on a phone, for people who don’t have a compatible dashboard unit. More recently, Google has also been working on an “Assistant driving mode” (pictured above) that arrived earlier this year after a few delays. Now that Google Assistant driving mode is finished, though, the company will stop offering the old Android Auto experience on phones running Android 12.
CarsTechRadar

How to find electric car charging points near you

Finding a public charging point is a bit like finding a petrol station, but a little harder as there are fewer around. Numbers are increasing though. In the USA, there are around 41,400 points, according to the Department of Energy, and fewer than 5,000 of those are fast chargers. With...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Another useful Waze feature could be coming soon to Google Maps

Google Maps continues to get its features pumped up as though it was on steroids. And ironically, many of the mapping and navigation app's new capabilities are coming from stablemate Waze which also is owned by Google. According to AndroidPolice, a message sent to those belonging to the Google Maps preview program reveals that the latest feature coming to Google Maps is one that Waze added to its bag of tricks three years ago.
TV & Videostheclevelandamerican.com

YouTube will stop working on some Android phones

YouTube is one of the most used sites on the internet and especially throughout history in this epidemic, which has become one of the best sources of information and entertainment to escape from prison. However, there is a bad news for those who usually watch YouTube on their cell phone...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

How to locate your Android phone with Google’s Find My Device

Phones have become so much a part of our daily lives that it can be immediately traumatic if you suddenly can’t find your phone — whether you’ve left it in a cab, accidentally dropped it out of your pocket, or lost it under your bed. If you have an Android phone, you can use the Find My Device feature to (hopefully) locate your phone.
Internetinfusenews.com

Google Maps will soon receiving one of Waze’s best features

Google Maps, one of Google’s best Android applications, will before long turn out to be considerably more accommodating for planning your driving route. As announced by Android Police, Google has made an impression on individuals from the Google Maps preview program, notifying them that working on a new feature that will automatically display estimated prices for tolls and “other potential expenses” on your navigation route. Individuals from the Google Maps see program have additionally been approached to take an survey to help the Maps development team in executing the feature.
Cell PhonesGhacks Technology News

Google Maps is working to show you how much tolls cost along your route

Google has been consistently updating its Google Maps app to make it better and more convenient for users. Members of the Google Maps preview program have received a message regarding the next feature to be added to the app. This feature will display the prices of tolls, bridges, and other financial additions to your navigation route.
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Blur Your House on Google Maps

You'll need to search for your home and enter street view to start to process of blurring your home on Google Street View. Report a problem in Street view and fill out the form asking Google to blur your home. Once you complete this process, it can't be undone. Your...
Technologyknowtechie.com

How to use the built-in reading list in Google Chrome

There are never enough hours in the day to read all of the online articles that catch your eye, which is why there is no end of apps that let you create lists of bookmarks for future perusal. The thing is, adding another app to your workflow requires you to actually switch to it. Isn’t there a better way?
Technologylabnol.org

How to Create a Telegram Bot for Sending Notifications using Google Apps Script

Learn how to create your own Telegram bot with Google Apps Script and post notification messages from Google Sheets, Forms and other Google apps. Would you like to receive notifications in your Telegram messenger when a new form response is submitted in Google Forms. Or maybe send a notification alert to your entire Telegram group when an important event happens.
TechnologyRideApart

The Zapp i300 Electric Scooter Charges Into Germany

Electric scooters have become extremely common sightings all across Europe and Asia. While the trend of electric-powered lightweight runabouts has yet to hit the mainstream in the U.S. market, there’s no denying the benefits such lightweight, emissions-free runabouts bring to the table, especially in densely populated urban settings. We first...
Carsinsideevs.com

PCMag Readers Name Teslas Most Connected Cars Once Again

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
BicyclesAugusta Free Press

Why are electric bikes so expensive?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Those interested in an e-bike may suffer a bit of sticker shock when they check the cost of a bike. However, an e-bike can reduce your need for a car or at least cut down on the miles you put on your vehicle. You can also enjoy the fresh air and a bit of exercise during your commute and errands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy